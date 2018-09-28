Deadline Nears For Hall Of Fame Awards

The Town of Okotoks is honouring those who've made significant contributions and accomplishments in the community.

The deadline is near for the Hall of Fame Awards which includes the sports, arts and culture, and community service categories as well as the award of distinction.

Carla Trigiani, Communications for the Town of Okotoks, says there are some specifics for eligibility.

"Any person who resides or resided within the municipal boundaries of the Town of Okotoks and the MD of Foothills, and the activities that person has been nominated for have been done for the benefit of Okotoks and the surrounding area."

The Okotoks Hall of Fame is permanently located at the Okotoks Recreation Centre.

The deadline to file nominations is Oct. 3 with the awards ceremony taking place Dec. 1.

To learn how to make a nomination click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]