Dawgs Banquet Cancelled Due To Medical Emergency

The Okotoks Dawgs 12th Annual Awards Banquet was cut short last night due to a medical emergency.

Hall of Fame baseball writer and keynote speaker for the night, Bob Elliot, was in the middle of his speech when he apologized to the crowd that he wasn't feeling too well, so he stopped his speech and took a seat. A few minutes later, Elliot fell off of his seat and collapsed to the floor.

Dawgs trainer, Savannah Walper was first to assist Elliot by performing CPR on the sportswriter. Former professional MLB baseball player, Lou Pote, quickly assisted Walper with the efforts.

The quick response actions of both Walper, Pote and many other patrons likely saved Elliot's life.

EMS arrived soon after, and all in attendance were moved to the Pason hockey rink to give emergency crews room to assist Mr. Elliot and get him to hospital.

He was then taken to hospital at around 9:30pm. We'll provide updates as they come available.

Recent social media updates says, Mr. Elliot is doing well in hospital.

