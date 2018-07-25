Community Comes Together To Help Victims Of Knowles Avenue Fire

Neighbours and the Okotoks community have come together to help the victims of the Knowles Avenue fire last week.

Naydene Lewis, who lives just a few doors down from the home at 18 Knowles Avenue, says the Foothills Region has come together very well to lend a helping hand to the family.

"We've stared a fundraiser through Go Fund Me and the Royal Bank, and drop offs so they can get on their feet real quick. Insurance tends to take time, we want them to feel some normalcy in their community. the whole region has been very supportive," she said.

Lewis says the family is very grateful for the generosity shown, and thanks the Foothills Region for their efforts.

"Thanks to the whole region, the community has just been incredible for this family, and we're so thankful," said Lewis.

If you would like to contact Naydene or would like to help the family, she can be reached on the Okotoks Views and News page on Facebook, where you can also find the information for the Go Fund Me and Royal Bank campaigns.

