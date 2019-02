The Town of Okotoks would like to inform residents of lane closures along 32nd Street today.

Throughout the day, portions of Northbound 32nd Street will be closed as workers move down.

These portions will be about 100 metres long each, occurring in series.

The town asks residents to move through the area with caution, and would like to thank them for their patience.

