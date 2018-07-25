Cause Of Fire On Knowles Avenue Still Under Investigation

The Okotoks Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed a home on Knowles Avenue last week.

Fire Chief, Ken Thevenot, says the fire appears to have started on the back end of the home, but investigators are still trying to determine how it ignited.

"At this time, the cause is still under investigation. When crews did arrive, there was a lot of fire damage from the back side of the house sustained," he said.

Thevenot says the team efforts of the first responders and the utility companies made a difference in containing the fire to mitigate damages to the surrounding homes.

"Both neighbours did sustain some damage on the fascia boards and some of the exterior siding, but that's as far as it went. It was all surface damage that didn't get through to the attic space or through the walls, so it was a good save from our team," said Thevenot.

He also said the heat and wind conditions they were up against that day made it challenging to contain the flames, but applauds the efforts of all teams involved, including the Okotoks, Heritage Pointe and MD of Foothills fire departments, Okotoks Municipal Enforcement, RCMP and EMS, as well as the utility companies.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]