The High River Healthcare Foundation received a $50,000 donation High River Hospital Auxiliary.

The large sum was raised during a casino event held by the auxiliary in January, contributing to the purchase of a $60,000 Phacoemulsification Machine; a machine used to treat cataracts.

This will be the second such machine in High River, affording much more efficiency for patients and opthomologist Dr. Vikram Lekhi.

This new machine will allow local residents to receive the treatment they need much closer to home, as opposed to having to commute into Calgary.

"The procedure can be done in High River... so basically, eyecare close to home," said Bev Zielke, representative from the Hospital Auxiliary, "For the community and surrounding area, it is absolutely worth its weight in gold."

Executive Director of the High River Healthcare Foundation, Michael Brown, says the Auxiliary was keen to help with their request.

"They topped it up and basically went far beyond what we ever dreamed they could do."

Brown says there may be more additions to the foundation's resources in the future.

"I believe Dr. Lekhi has some pretty big plans about what he'd like to be able to offer here in High River."

