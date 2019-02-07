Barlow To Host Charity Hockey Game

Foothills MP John Barlow is looking to raise some funds for the A-T Children’s Project, KidSport Okotoks and the Calgary Flames Foundation.

On Feb. 23-24, Rogers Hometown Hockey will be coming to Okotoks and to help celebrate the event Barlow Foothills’ love of hockey through an outdoor charity hockey game in support of multiple children’s organizations.

The game will feature local celebrities, dignitaries and Flames Alumni.

Other participants include Len Webber, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation; Blake Richards, Member of Parliament for Banff-Airdrie along with Calgary Flames Alumni.

The Enmax Hometown Hockey Charity Game takes place Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m at the Scott Seaman Outdoor Arena in Black Diamond.