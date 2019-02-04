Ottawa is buzzing as Parliament back in session.

John Barlow, Foothills MP, says over the next few weeks he will be addressing a few key issues for his riding.

He says internet access is near the top of his list.

"Rural broadband is the number one issue in just about every municipality in the riding. So I'll be working with the new Minister of Rural Affairs and Rural Economic Development to see if we can start pushing that issue forward."

Barlow adds that adressing rural crime is another priority.

He says he is also giving credit to the Liberals, who announced $20.9 million worth of spending to help Waterton Park recover from the 2017 Kenow fire.

Barlow explains the money to rebuild vital infrastructure and promote tourism is crucial for those who make a living at the park.

"And if they don't have people coming down in those three months, they are going to have a very tough time making it through the winter to be back open the following summer. So this summer is very critical for the businesses in Waterton. So this funding will certainly help get the park back up to fully operational."

The money will go towards replacing and repairing roadways, trails, and other infrastructure destroyed in the fire.

