Proposals can now be submitted to the Okotoks Art Gallery for their 2020 exhibition.

The gallery takes submissions well ahead of time in order to meet provincial funding guidelines as well as to give them plenty of time to arrange their exhibits.

Alan Boss, Culture and Heritage Manager with the Town of Okotoks says the gallery is very accommodating for most any kind of exhibit.

"Anybody can submit with any sort of theme. We've got two spaces in the gallery that we program, there's a large space and a small space. We typically program two artists into those spaces. The way we program the spaces is we find pieces that work together well in one way or another. There's many way to look at it. We've had video exhibits in here; television screens showing video, I was mentioning the artist from Quebec, José Luis Torres. He came in and did an installation with recycled items so he built the installation that was in our gallery on site during a week residency."

The selection process involves a jury of approximately fifteen people, who narrow down the submissions and agree on what they would like to see that year.

Only online submissions are being accepted this year, with the submission deadline of May 4th, 2019.

