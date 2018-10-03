Residents can show their support for their neighbours in need as another round of Feeding the Foothills gets underway tomorrow.

Sheila Hughes, Executive Director for the Okotoks Food Bank, says this initiative is a big deal for them in terms of filling shortages on their shelves.

"It means a lot to us because we are able to go out into the community, and we have shopping lists for the things that we need most at the moment, it's a big deal for us," she said.

Hughes says there is a great need for support for families in need in the okotoks community.

"Fall is difficult, we're always busy. the need is quite great in okotoks, so this helps us keep the people thinking about the food bank and their neighbours that need support. This is a wonderful way to go into the Christmas season and make sure we can provide the food for the families that need it," she said.

The initiative begins tomorrow at the Okotoks Sobeys, and will appear at a different grocery store on Thursdays from 3 to 6 pm.

