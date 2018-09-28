The biggest event of this week's hot air balloon festival in High River is the annual "night glow."

It goes Friday, September 28, and Organizer, Jamie Kinghorn, says it's amazingly popular and should be again this year.

"We've had crowd estimates of anywhere from seven to 10-thousand people. It just depends on how you count them. But it's going to be crowded."

The night glow starts around 8 o'clock, but the venue has changed, from Spitzee Elementary School, to the empty field at the West end of Macleod Trail between Highwood Trail and 9th Street S.W.

Kinghorn says with thousands of people expected to come out for the wildly popular event, you'll want to get down there early.

He says if you can, park a few blocks away and walk over.

As always there'll be great entertainment and Kinghorn says as many as 18 food trucks are expected to be out for the event.