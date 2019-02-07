Alberta RCMP Unveil Latest Crime Reduction Initiative

Details
Alberta RCMP Crime Reduction Strategies have seen success over the past year, and the latest initiative was unveiled on Tuesday, February fifth.

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, says the second year of the initiative will focus more on victims of crime.

"There will be more focus on victims of property crime. Officers will be working with people in areas hit hardest by property crime to make sure their homes and businesses are protected. We are increasing the flow of information between the RCMP and Peace Officer organizations. Providing information to Peace Officers about criminal suspects, suspicious vehicles, and trouble spots gives police additional eyes and ears throughout the province," she said.

Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, says statistics from 2018 are proof that the program is having an impact on reduction of crime in Alberta.

"From January to December of 2018, we've seen 480 fewer homes broken into, almost 3500 fewer thefts, over 1200 fewer vehicles stolen, and a ten per cent decrease in property crime in rural Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. These numbers prove that crime rates are dropping, and our crime reduction strategy is working," he said.

Ganley says part of the new initiative, Alert, will help officers share information.

"With support from Alert, police now have the ability to push out information to partners in those provincial enforcement branches, as well as municipal Peace Officers. This information includes maps of high crime zones, and locations where people are being re-victimized. Trends, such a techniques, or types of vehicles being targeted, as well as reports that highlight offenders known to be in certain areas," she said.

Project Lock Up will focus more on victims of crime, with officers working directly with victims who have been hit hardest by property crime, and offering strategies to ensure the safety of their homes and businesses.

