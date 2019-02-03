Alberta Is Sitting In A Polar Vortex

Alberta is in the cycle of a Polar Vortex, that is bringing in cold temperatures and snow, that will see some temperature models looking at minus double digit numbers for the next couple of days.

With these cold temperatures, extensive exposure to the outside air could see frostbite set in, so extreme caution should be taken to ensure you keep yourself safe.

It's normal for the Arctic Polar Vortex to expand in winter, bringing colder air to lower latitudes. Sometimes however, the Polar Vortex weakens, and the fast-moving current of air known as the jet stream shifts, allowing the Polar Vortex to drift southward to cause unusually cold temperatures in those areas.

On occasion, extreme cold spells could become more frequent as the arctic warms along with the rest of the planet.

Alberta could see these types of colder temperatures for the next couple of days.

