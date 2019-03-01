Details
Category: Local News

Alberta Health Services has contacted 53 individuals who have potentially been exposed to Tuberculosis.

The possible exposure occurred at a high school in the Calgary zone, which includes Okotoks spans as far South as Claresholm.

AHS specified that the case does not pose a risk to the public, and made the information public only for the sake of transparency.

The individuals were mailed letters with instructions for TB assessment and screening.

The specific school and any other specifics of the case will not be revealed in order to protect confidentiality.

 

Further information on Tuberculosis can by found on the Alberta Health Services website.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

