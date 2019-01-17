A Series Of Vehicle Break Ins Prompts Warning For Residents

A series of vehicle break-ins have some Okotoks residents cautioning others to be mindful of their property and vehicles when parked.

In the early morning hours of January tenth, two separate vehicles had windows smashed out and items stolen while parked directly in front of the Good Life Fitness establishment on Southbank Boulevard in Okotoks.

Numerous items were stolen, including the personal identification of one of the victims, which was later recovered in a recycling facility in the City of Calgary. Upon investigation, it was reported there were also similar incidents across the road in the Home Depot parking lot.

Both victims reported the incidents to the Okotoks RCMP, and surveillance cameras were present in the establishment when the incidents took place.

Okotoks RCMP have not released a statement or commented on the incidents.

