Although the Okotoks Oilers took a loss in their home opener game last Friday, the tailgate barbeque prior to the game was a huge success.

Savannah Magnussen, of the Magnussen Real Estate Team, says in spite of the dreary weather, they had a great turnout.

"We had a great turnout, despite it being a little bit of a cold and rainy day. Everyone had a great time and it was a great game the Oilers put on," she said.

She says they work closely with Foothills Advocacy In Motion Society, making the choice to donate the proceeds to that cause an easy one.

"We've worked closely with the FAIM Society. We recognize the important work they do, and wanted to see them benefit from that this year. They'll put it to good use right in our community," she said.

In it's fourth straight year, the event raised $900, with hockey fans contributing as much as $100 for a hot dog and drink in support of the cause.

