Three Game Weekend Could Be Make Or Break For Oilers

A busy long weekend for the Okotoks Oilers as they face three tough AJHL South Division opponents.

They're in Canmore Friday, October 5, to battle the Eagles.

They're back home Sunday, October 7 at 4:15 p.m., when the Drumheller Dragons come to town and then wind up the weekend back on the road on holiday Monday, October 8, in Brooks against the first place Bandits.

The Oilers are sixth in the AJHL's South Division at 2-3-and-1 and falling behind the leaders fast.

All three games this weekend are against teams above them, and a sweep would go a long way towards getting them back in the race for first place.