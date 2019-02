The Okotoks Oilers look for their 11th straight win tonight when they face the Calgary Mustangs on home ice at Pason Centennial Arena.

The Oilers currently sit in second spot in the AJHL South Division, 21 points back of the league leading Brooks Bandits, and 9 points up on the third place Drumheller Dragons.

Game time tonight is 7 p.m.

The Oilers are back at it again tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the Olds Sportsplex to take on the last place Olds Grizzlys.