Another overtime time loss for the Okotoks Bisons last night.

It was the second in a best of seven against the Cochrane Generals in the South Division Semi-Final series in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

2-2 at the end of the third period brought the game into overtime with Ben Davison winning the game for the Generals.

Game three is tonight at the Murray Arena, with game four on Tuesday, also at the Murray Arena.

Puck drop is at 1:15.