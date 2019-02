Yesterday's Superbowl was the lowest scoring game in the Superbowl's 53 year history.

The New England Patriots took the victory with a 13-3 win over the L.A. Rams, giving the Patriots their sixth Superbowl win in 17 years.

Julian Edelman, New England Patriots receiver, was named MVP of the game, completing 10 passes for 141 yards in the win.