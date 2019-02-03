Okotoks Oilers Victorious Against The Grizzly's

Details
Category: Local Sports

Our Okotoks Oilers were in Olds yesterday to take on the Grizzly's and they came away with the victory, beating them 6 - 3.

The Oilers peppered the Grizzly's net with 46 shots, and they went 2 for 5 in the powerplay.

#4 Dylan holloway came away with the top player for the Oilers, with 2 goals and 2 assists.

The Oilers are currently sitting at 35 wins, 14 loses, with 71 points on the season.

Next up for the Oilers, they play host to the Brooks Bandits, this coming Tuesday, here at the Pason Arena.

Game time is 7:00pm.

