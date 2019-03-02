Okotoks Oilers Lose Close One to the Brooks Bandits

In a tough fought game the Brooks Bandits beat the Okotoks Oilers 2 - 1 in AJHL action last night at the Pason Centennial Arena.

The Bandits opened the scoring in the first period with the Oilers tying it up midway through the second on a goal from Kaleb Ergang, assisted by Quinn Olson and Spencer McHardy.

The tie didn't last long as the Bandits sniped another goal just under 90 seconds later.

The goal turned out to be the game winner as both teams get set for the rematch tonight.

It's the last game of the regular season for both teams as they face off tonight in Brooks at 7 o'clock.

The playoffs start on Thursday for the Oilers as they host the Calgary Canucks in a best of seven series in round one of the South Division AJHL playoffs.