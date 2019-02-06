Oilers Winning Streak Halted With Loss To Brooks Bandits

The Okotoks Oilers saw their 12 game winning streak come to an end last night at Pason Centennial Arena with a 4-0 loss to the Brooks Bandits.

Defenceman for the Oilers, Ryan Grant, says the Oilers needed to try harder to get the puck in the net.

"I thought we worked hard. But at the end of the day we've got to put pucks in the net and we didn't do that and they capitalized on their chances. So, overall I thought we had a really good game, but the bounces just didn't go our way."

Shots on net for the Oilers were 23, with Brooks shooting for 26.

The Bandits are now at 23 wins in a row.

The Oilers face the Dragons Friday, February 8.