Another win for the Okotoks Oilers at home last night.

The Kodiaks came to town for the game which tied into Home Town Hockey weekend with Tara Sloane dropping the puck.

It was the last regular season game against the Kodiaks which ended in a 5-2 win.

Ben Evanish, Kyle Gordon, Zane Kindrachuk, and Dylan Holloway were the goal scorers.