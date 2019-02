The Okotoks Oilers hit the road tonight for a trip to Drumheller to take on the Dragons.

They had their twelve game winning streak snapped Tuesday night with a 4-0 loss to the league leading Brooks Bandits, who are on a 23 game winning streak.

The Oilers are up nine points on the Drumheller Dragons and second overall in the AJHL South Division.

They'll make their way to Canmore on Tuesday, February 12th to take on the Eagles.