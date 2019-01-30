Oilers Make It Ten Straight Last Night At Home

The Okotoks Oilers kept their winning streak going last night at home with a 9-1 won over the Calgary Canucks to make it ten straight wins.

It was a high scoring game for the Oilers, with Austin Wong scoring his 25th goal this season in the first, followed by Jack Works with two, and Kaleb Ergang and Gib Coady with singles to give the oilers a 5-0 lead on the Canucks after the first period.

Two goals by Marc Pasemko, another for Austin Wong and a single from Ben Evanish took the Oilers to nine by the third.

The Oilers are back at it this Friday, February first when they face the Calgary Mustangs at Pason Centennial Arena. Puck drops at 7 p.m.