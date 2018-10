The Okotoks Oilers fell 2-1 to the Spruce Grove Saints as they opened the AJHL Showcase in Camrose Thursday, September 27.

The Oilers found themselves down 2-0 early in the second period before Oilers rookie Jake Works figured out Saints netminder, Matthew Davis.

The Oilers fall to 2-2-and-1 with the loss.

They'll wrap up the Showcase Friday, September 28, at 4:30 p.m. against the Whitecourt Wolverines.