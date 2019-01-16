Oilers Edge Dragons In OT

Details
Category: Local Sports

A bit of a nail biter Tuesday, January 15, in Drumheller for the Okotoks Oilers as they slipped past the hometown Dragons 4-3 in overtime.

Up 3-1 in the second on goals from Kaleb Ergang, Dylan Holloway on the power play and Austin Wong, the Oilers looked to be in the drivers seat, but the Dragons fought their way back to even with a goal late in the second period and early in the third sending the game to extra time.

However, the Oilers didn't waste a lot of time, as Austin Wong got the game winner and his second of the night just 48 seconds into the extra frame to give the Oilers their fifth straight win.

But just as importantly, the win pushes the Oilers four points ahead of the third place Dragons as the teams fight for second spot in the AJHL's South Division, behind the Brooks Bandits, who won't be caught this season.

The Oilers are back home Saturday, January 19, when the Sherwood Park Crusaders come to town.

They wrap up the weekend, Sunday, January 20 against the Drayton Valley Thunder, with that game a 4:15 p.m. start at the Pason Centennial Arena.

