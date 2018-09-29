Oilers Drop Second AJHL Showcase To Wolverines

The Okotoks Oilers lose their second matchup in the AJHL showcase to the Whitecourt Wolverines 4-2 on September 28.

The Oilers struggled to keep up with the Wolverines, who opened up with two goals in the first period but the Oilers trailed close in shots on net rounding out the first third of the game 13-10 for the Wolverines.

Oilers forward Kaleb Ergang strikes back at the beginning of the second period, scoring his first goal of the season, leaving the second period score 2-1.

The Wolverines press back hard, scoring another two in the latter half of the game, and while Ergang follows up with another goal, the Oilers can't bring it into overtime.

The Oilers open the month of October in Canmore once again, as they take on the Eagles.

The Eagles are coming off a 5-3 win against the Fort McMurray Oil Barons, and boast an impressive 4 win 1 loss record on the season.

The Oilers meet the Eagles at the Canmore Recreation Centre on October 5 at 7 p.m.

