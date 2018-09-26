The Okotoks Oilers are in Camrose for the annual AJHL Showcase Weekend starting Thursday, September 27.

They'll meet the Spruce Grove Saints in their first game, the first time the teams have met since last season's AJHL finals.

Oilers Coach Tyler Deis expects it to be a battle.

"Oh, 100 per cent! You know, it's a good little rivalry. We don't see them as much as the teams in the South (Division), but our guys know that and they'll definitely be ready to play them."

The Oilers wind up the event Friday, September 28 against the Whitecourt Wolverines.