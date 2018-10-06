Lakers Finally Make Their Home Ice Debut

Details
It's been a long time coming, but Junior "B" Hockey returns to Claresholm Saturday, October 6, as the Lomond Lakers play their home opener against the Mountainview Colts.

Lakers Coach, Mike Glawson, says they're pretty stoked to be playing in front of their home fans for the first time.

"Seems like there's a bit of a buzz in the Claresholm area for junior hockey to be returning there. We've been having a lot of people calling us and inquire at the arena about our home game."

The Lakers are 1-and-1 so far this season and are coming off a pretty epic loss the Okotoks Bisons, 8-1 last weekend.

However Glawson says that hasn't dampened his teams enthusiasm.

Face off is 8:45 p.m. at the Claresholm Arena.

The Lakers wrap up the weekend Monday afternoon in Coaldale against the Copperheads at the "Snakepit."

