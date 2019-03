Alberta's Kevin Koe is till in the lead at the Brier in Brandon, Manitoba.

He defeated Team Canada's Brad Gushue with 7-6 loss Monday, March 4, to bring him to 4-and-0 standing in Pool "B."

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher is 3-and-1 and tied for third spot in Pool "A."

Okotoks Taylor Ardiel, playing for Nova Scotia, is in a three way tie for second spot in Pool "B" at 3-and-1, with Nanton's Cole Parsons, who throws lead for the Territories Jamie Koe, is winless at 0-and-4.