Izyk Off To Youth Olympics With Team Canada

High River rugby star Carmen Izyk is off to the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina next month.

Izyk who's been training at the Rugby Canada training centre in Victoria, B.C. says she's been working hard with a goal of making it to the Olympics on day.

She says this is a great "next step."

"I've been trying to make the best decisions for my rugby career and for myself, because it's really something I enjoy and something I was to pursue. So, yeah, I've been training hard and taking all my vitamins, doing everything I can to try and get there."

Izyk was part of Team Canada's rugby seven's team that was at the Commonwealth games last year in the Bahamas.

The Youth Olympics run October 6th to the 18th.

