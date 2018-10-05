Injuries & Turnovers No Help For Knights In Loss To Lightning

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights came up short against the Hunting Hills Lightning Thursday, October 4, losing 19-7 in high school football action.

The Knights were without their starting or back-up quarterback, instead having to rely on third stringer, Spencer Kessel.

Kessel, is normally their defensive leader as the team's starting middle linebacker.

A position he played as well as quarterback.

Coach Matt Hassett says, despite throwing five picks, you can't hang the loss on the kid.

"It was tough, I was really proud of him. Basically he's our third string quarterback. He's only played the position in a couple of JV games. But he's our defensive leader. So he's kind of the quarterback on offence and defence tonight. I thought he played great. He gave us all he had and yeah, turnovers killed us. That's usually what happens when you're playing a good team. You turn the ball over that many times, it's not a good sign."

The Knights, suffering through a bunch of injuries and sickness, hope to have several of those players back Friday, October 12, when they head to Strathmore to battle the Spartans.

In Taber, the Willow Creek Cobras got into turn over trouble and it cost them as they fell to the W.R. Meyers Rebels 36-14.

The Cobras and Rebels exchanged first quarter touchdowns, but turnovers led to a short field for the Taber squad and a 22-7 half time lead.

The Rebels made use of a couple more third quarter turnovers to make it 36-7 heading into the final quarter before the Cobras Ethan Perry ripped off a spectacular 80 yard kick off return for a touchdown.

The loss drops the Cobras to 3-and-2 on the season, while the Rebels improve to 6-and-0.

The Cobras are back home to host the Chinook Coyotes out of Lethbridge On Friday, October 12, and then enjoy a bye week before starting playoffs against the Pincher Creek Mustangs.