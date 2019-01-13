Details
On January 12 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League the Okotoks Oilers chalk up their fourth consecutive win as they hosted and defeated the Camrose Kodiaks at the Pason Centennial Arena.

The final score of the game, was a clean 5-1 win for the Oilers.

Playing to a crowd of 800, the Oilers offense would see 5 different goals from 5 different players, and double the Kodiaks shots on net.

The nights goals were courtesy of #9 Louis Jamernik, #10 Austin Wong, #25 Jack Works, #21 Carson Dyck with #27 Marc Pasemko throwing a final goal in the net in period three on a power play.

For the crews next match their next match, they'll head to Drumheller to do battle with the Dragons.

The Dragons have chalked up wins against the Oilers a few times this season, so our crew will be looking to settle that score.

That game goes on Tuesday January 15 at 7 p.m.

 

