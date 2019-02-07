Former CFLer Holding His Annual Football Combine This Weekend In Aldersyde

The Annual Bryn Roy Football Combine goes this weekend at the Crescent Pointe Fieldhouse in Aldersyde.

Roy, an Okotoks native, who toiled for both the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders says the kids coming to the camp are going to see a whole bunch of scouts.

"There's going to be representation from 30 different scouts and coaches. All the way across Canada and the U.S. Last year we had schools from Texas all the way to the U of C, and this year I've reached out to more U.S. schools and the same Canadian schools. And there's also going to be quite a contingent of Canadian Junior teams as well."

He says there's more than just a chance to impress scouts for players at the combine.

"We're giving a $1,000 scholarship away to one athlete this year. Especially in the CIS or if kids do decide to go to Junior (football) there's sometimes not as much scholarship money available. So anytime a kid can come and basically put his talents on display and have the opportunity to walk away with a thousand dollars towards school, that's pretty awesome and I'm just happy to be able to do it."

The combine runs Saturday, February 9 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.