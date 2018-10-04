A couple of games on tap in high school football Thursday, October 4.

The Willow Creek Cobras take their show on the road to face the 5-and-0 W.R. Meyers Rebels in Taber.

Cobras Coach Tim Bryson says the Rebels are on a mission this year.

"Their goal is to run the table and win provincials. So, they're tougher than normal. I mean, they're always tough, especially down in Taber. But it's a lot tougher than normal. So we see it as a great challenge for us."

The Cobras, who are ranked third in Tier IV, are 3-and-0 and coming off a lopsided 43-8 win over the Rundle College Cobras last week.

The Rebels on the other hand, are ranked number one after pounding the Pincher Creek Mustangs 64-0 last week at home.

These teams don't like each other, as the Cobras have beaten them out in the playoffs the last three years, going to the three out of the last four seasons winning it in 2014 and 2017.

In Okotoks, the Holy Trinity Academy Knights are home to the Hunting Hills Lightning starting at 5 o'clock.

The Foothills Falcons versus Raymond Comets game scheduled for Thursday was cancelled thanks to the snow.