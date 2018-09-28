Flyers Look To Keep Home Winning Streak Going

The High River Flyers will have revenge on their minds Friday, September 28, when they host the Mountainview Colts.

The Flyers lost 5-2 Saturday, September 22 to the Colts in Didsbury, but Coach Colten Hayes says they were their own worst enemy in that game.

"We got in a lot of penalty trouble up there. Five 5-on-3's isn't an easy task to handle, but we came out with a 5-2 loss with that many penalties so. We've just got to be a little more disciplined on Friday night and we should have a good game against them."

The Flyers are unbeaten at home this season.

Game time is 8 o'clock at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

In Okotoks the Bisons put their 4-and-0 record on the line as they host the Lomond Lakers.

The Lakers are 1-and-0 thanks to a 6-0 win over Three Hills in their opener last weekend.