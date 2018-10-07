Details
Category: Local Sports

On October 6 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League, the anticipated rivalry game between the High River Flyers and the Okotoks Bisons took place at the Bob-Snodgrass Rec-plex in High River.

It was a close game, but the High River Flyers brought down the previously unstoppable Bisons, ending their perfect record for the season with a narrow victory.

The Flyers won last night 2-1, in overtime.

The game started off with each team scoring a goal in the first period, without a single other goal scored for the remainder of periods 2 and 3.

The Bisons put consistent pressure on Flyers goalie Chantz Vinck who stopped 49 shots on the net, while the Flyers managed 35 shots on the Bisons goalkeeper Devin Reagan.

Moving into overtime, the game is ended 15 minutes in by Flyers forward Michael McTighe.

With last nights win against the Bisons the Flyers sit at 4-3 and 1 OTL, while the Bisons etch in their first loss on the season.

After last nights exciting game, the Flyers look to Friday October 12, when they're back on the ice at the Rec-plex in High River.

They'll be playing the Blackfalds Wranglers at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile the Bisons will be hosting the Coaldale Copperheads at the Murray Arena in Okotoks.

That game also goes on October 12 at 8 p.m.

 

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

More Sports News

Okotoks Oilers Celebrate Consecutive Victory

The Okotoks Oilers started off slow, trailing behind the Calgary Mustangs in last nights final preseason game in the AJHL Junior Hockey League on September 9. However, after tieing up the game in the…

Oilers & Bandits - Round One

The Okotoks Oilers and Brooks Bandits kick off the AJHL pre-season Friday, August 31, as they hook up at the Centennial Arena in Okotoks. Even though it's a pre-season game, the Bandits already know…

Flyers Celebrate OT Victory Over Bisons

On October 6 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League, the anticipated rivalry game between the High River Flyers and the Okotoks Bisons took place at the Bob-Snodgrass Rec-plex in High River. It was…

Flyers and Bisons Start The Weekend Strong

Tally up a win for the High River Flyers, who are celebrating a victory on October 5 at the Bob Snodgrass Rec-plex against the Stettler Lightning. The final score was 6 to 4 for the Flyers, who now…

Okotoks Oilers Take The Win In Overtime

Tally up a needed win for the Okotoks Oilers in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League on October 5, as they made a comeback against the Eagles away in Canmore. The game goes to the Oilers who won 7-6…

Bisons vs Flyers - Round I

It's a game both teams have had circled on their calendars for a while. The High River Flyers host their rivals, the Okotoks Bisons Saturday, October 6 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex. Bisons…

Lakers Finally Make Their Home Ice Debut

It's been a long time coming, but Junior "B" Hockey returns to Claresholm Saturday, October 6, as the Lomond Lakers play their home opener against the Mountainview Colts. Lakers Coach, Mike Glawson,…

Injuries & Turnovers No Help For Knights In Loss To Lightning

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights came up short against the Hunting Hills Lightning Thursday, October 4, losing 19-7 in high school football action. The Knights were without their starting or back-up…

Bisons Home To Blackfalds Friday

The High River Flyers will try to bust out of three game losing slump Friday, October 5 at home as they take on the Stettler Lightning in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. The Flyers are fourth…

Three Game Weekend Could Be Make Or Break For Oilers

A busy long weekend for the Okotoks Oilers as they face three tough AJHL South Division opponents. They're in Canmore Friday, October 5, to battle the Eagles. They're back home Sunday, October 7 at…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login