Cobras Vs Cobras

The Willow Creek Cobras look to rebound after a close loss to Catholic Central last week, when they head to the city Thursday, September 27, to take on the Rundle College Cobras.

It's been a struggle on defence for the Claresholm squad, but Head Coach Tim Bryson says they do excel in one area, takeaways.

"You know, we've got three picks and six fumble recoveries in our three games, so we're averaging three takeaways a game. So, we can live with that. And you know Robbie Hoffman, our quarterback, he threw lights out on Friday. He hasn't thrown a pick in three games."

The Cobras are 2-and-2 on the season, while Rundle is 0-and-3.

Friday, September 28, the Foothills Falcons are home to Vernon and the Holy Trinity Academy Knights welcome Crescent Heights.

Both games are 7' o'clock starts.