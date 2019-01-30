Brewers Scouts Visit Academy Players Last Weekend

Players from the Okotoks Dawgs Academy got a bit of a surprise this past weekend with a visit from the Milwaukee Brewers scouts.

Tyler Hollick, General Manager for the Dawgs Academy, says there are many players that are eligible to be drafted this year.

"They came and checked out the 13, 14 and 15-year olds, and then the following day, which was the main reason they were in town, they were checking out our top 16, 17 and 18-year olds, and a lot of them are draft eligible this year," he said.

Hollick adds the experience in itself is really exciting and memorable for the players.

"It's pretty cool, regardless if the kids get drafted now or later, it's just a really cool experience that I think they're going to remember forever," he said.

He says there are great opportunities in store for the players with the Academy.

"They're getting college scholarships, or opportunities to go play down in college baseball in the States or in Canada, but that next level is professional baseball. I think that's what most, if not all, kids aspire to be. I'm glad they're starting to get exposed to that level," said Hollick.

He adds the Academy players are very talented, and will see more opportunities to be looked at by scouts in the coming months.

Hollick says the Brewers scouts were getting a head start on what they're looking for this year before the draft, which will take place in June.