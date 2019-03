The Okotoks Bisons saw their season come to an end last night after a 3-2 loss to the Generals in Cochrane.

The Generals will move on, after winning the Hertiage Junior "B" Hockey League South Division semi-final series four games to one.

The Generals will play either the Coaldale Copperheads or the Medicine Hat Cubs in the South Division final.

That series is tied at three each, heading into game seven Saturday, March 2, in Coaldale.