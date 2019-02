The Okotoks Bisons are facing elimination from the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League playoffs.

They are now down three games to none in the best of seven second-round series against the Cochrane Generals in the South Division semi-finals.

A 3-2 loss Sunday, February 24, here in Okotoks, was the Bisons third straight loss, with the first two coming in overtime.

6-5 Friday, February 22, and 3-2 Saturday, February 23.

The Bisons can hold their spot with a win on Tuesday, February 26, at the Murray Arena.

If there is a game five, it will go in Cochrane Thursday, February 28.