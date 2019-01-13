Bisons Drop Game In Coaldale While Flyers Lose Shootout Decision

No luck for three of our local teams on January 12 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

The High River Flyers were out in Strathmore against the Wheatland Kings, in a close neck and neck competition, that would remained tied at 1-1 until the end of the third period.

The game goes to a shootout that didn't end in the Flyers favor, ending the game 2-1 in an overtime win for the Wheaties.

The Flyers will be back on the ice this Friday January 18 for a rivavlry pairing between the Okotoks Bisons at the Murray Arena at 8 p.m.

Speaking of the bisons, they couldn't manage a win out in Coaldale versus the Copperheads.

The Coaldale squad keep their win streak going with a 5-2 win.

Meanwhile, the Lomond Lakers work off a rough loss to the visiting Medicine Hat Cubs.

Final score of that game was a 7-1 win for the Cubs.

The Lakers round out their back to back series with the Medicine Hat crew with a game out in the Kinplex Arena this Friday at 7:35 p.m.

