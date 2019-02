It's down to the wire for the Okotoks Bisons tonight in their Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League South Division semi-final series against the Cochrane Generals.

The Bisons are down three games to none in the best of seven series, with three close losses over the weekend, including two that went to overtime.

They have to win tonight to move to continue the series.

They hit the ice at 7:30 p.m. at the Murray Arena.