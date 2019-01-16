Big Night For Foothills Basketball

One game from Tuesday, January 15, in high school basketball, as the HTA Knights got past the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans 74-63 in JV boys action.

Wednesday, January 16, it's the Varisty teams taking the court, including the Highwood Mustangs girls who host the HTA Knights starting at 5:30 p.m.

Across town, the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves boys are home to the Knights Boys, that's a 5:30 p.m. start as well.

And out in Black Diamond, the Oilfields Drillers girls and boys teams welcome the Strathmore Spartans with games going at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.