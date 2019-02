A 6-5 loss for the Okotoks Bisons in the first match in a best of seven against the Cochrane Generals.

The Generals previously swept the High River flyers the weekend prior.

The Bisons didn't go down without a fight however, it come down to overtime when the third period ended 5-5.

They're in Cochrane tonight for game two, and are returning to Okotoks for games three and four on Sunday afternoon and Tuesday night.

