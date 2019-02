A win last night for the Okotoks Oilers.

They faced the Calgary Mustangs last night and it was a close one, with the score tied at 3-3 at the end of the third.

Dylan Holloway managed to put one away in overtime, winning the game for Okotoks.

Eric Parker and Ben Evanish each landed two goals, with Dylan Holloway scoring two for Okotoks.

They'll play the Kodiaks tonight, with Tara Sloane dropping the puck at 7.

